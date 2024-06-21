Grasshoppers Take Fourth Game in a Row against the Renegades, 10-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades, 10-3 on Friday evening for their fourth win in a row. The Grasshoppers improved to 1-0 on the second half of the season while the Renegades fell to 0-1. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro 10-9 while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Infielder Termarr Johnson led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-5 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Catcher Shawn Ross followed behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, four RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Josiah Sightler (2), Lonnie White Jr. (2), and Kalae Harrison.

Leading at the dish for the Renegades was designated hitter Rafael Flores as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Following behind was catcher Omar Martinez as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Hudson Valley were also tallied by Roc Riggio (2), Jace Avina (2), Kiko Romero and Brenny Escanio.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up six hits and three earned runs on five innings of work. Diamond took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-1 on the on the season while Jaycob Deese tallied his fourth hold.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was lefthanded pitcher Kyle Carr as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up three hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on two innings of work. Joel Valdez took the loss for the Renegades and fell to 1-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home against the Hudson Valley Renegades tomorrow, June 22 for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday.

