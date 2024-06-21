Kinney Logs Three Hits, Hot Rods Sink 10-3

June 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hickory, North Carolina - Cooper Kinney mashed three hits, including a two-run homer, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (0-1, 36-31) went cold late in a 10-3 loss to the Hickory Crawdads (1-0, 29-38) on Friday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Hot Rods scored in the top of the first, facing Crawdads starter Joseph Montalvo. Brayden Taylor singled and crossed home on a Kinney homer to left, giving Bowling Green an early 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green added on to the lead in the top of the fifth, still facing Montalvo. Colton Ledbetter walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Ledbetter stole third and scored on a throwing error to make it 3-0.

Hickory responded in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Jackson Lancaster. Yeison Morrobel doubled and was plated on an RBI double by Sebastian Walcott. Luis Mieses singled, scoring Walcott and cutting into the Hot Rods lead, 3-2.

The Crawdads plated a pair in the bottom of the seventh with Lancaster on the hill. Alejandro Osuna and Cam Cauley hit back-to-back singles to put runners on second and first. The pair stole third and second, and were driven in by a Morrobel single to give Hickory a 4-3 lead.

Hickory blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Derrick Eddington. The Crawdads batted around the order, plating six runs and giving them a 10-3 lead.

The Hot Rods were shutout the rest of the way, falling by a final score, 10-3.

Adrian Rodriguez (2-1) earned the win, letting up a hit with a walk and four strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Lancaster (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits with a strikeout over 2.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Crawdads play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start RHP Yoniel Curet (2-7, 4.79), while Hickory is starting RHP Winston Santos (6-2, 2.43).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.