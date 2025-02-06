Crawdads Soccer Clinic Returns

February 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce the return of the youth soccer clinic on Saturday, April 12th at LP Frans Stadium. The clinic will run 10am-12pm and is for ages 5-15.

Participants will be divided up into stations led by the Lenoir-Rhyne Men's soccer team. Registration for the clinic is $20 and includes a ticket to the Crawdads game at 7pm and a soccer-themed drawstring bag.

Registration is open now and is on a first come, first serve basis. To register, stop by the stadium Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, call the front office at 828-322-3000 or mail or email the completed form to Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com

The Crawdads game that evening will be a Lenoir-Rhyne University theme night. The first 1,000 fans will get a co-branded Crawdads and LR jersey and the game will feature tributes to the school.

