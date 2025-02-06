Renegades Hosting Seasonal Job Fair at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, 2/15

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Professional Sports Catering (PSC) have announced that they will be holding a seasonal job fair at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, February 15 in anticipation of the 2025 season and other Heritage Financial Park events.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Renegades and PSC staff will be conducting on-site interviews for part-time seasonal employment for the 2025 season. Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April-September) and additional events as needed.

WHAT: 2025 Hudson Valley Renegades Seasonal Job Fair

WHERE: WMCHealth Club Lounge (located down the left field line at Heritage Financial Park)

WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 2025 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS: Heritage Financial Park, 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590

REGISTRATION: Job seekers should anticipate filling out a short candidate form onsite and the interview process taking no longer than 30 minutes.

PARKING INFORMATION: Attendees for the job fair may park in the Club Lounge Parking Lot or the Main Parking Lot at Heritage Financial Park no charge. Follow the signs to the left of the main gate to access the entrance to the WMCHealth Club Lounge.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION: Dutchess County Public Transportation Bus Route B both Northbound from Beacon and Southbound from Poughkeepsie stops at Heritage Financial Park. See schedules and routes at https://www.dutchessny.gov/Departments/Public-Transit/Routes-Schedules.htm.

The Renegades will be interviewing for the following positions:

Box Office Staff

Ushers & Guest Services

Front Gate Ticket Takers

Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone Attendants

Security

Parking Attendants

Cleaning Team

Landscaping

Grounds Crew

Pregame Stadium Operations Staff

Game Entertainment Staff (Pinstripe Posse, Music Operator, etc.)

Broadcast Production Staff

Team Store Staff

PSC will be interviewing for the following positions:

Concessions Associates (Cashier, Food Runner, Food Prep, Food Delivery)

Suite Attendants

Picnic Attendants

Warehouse

The ideal candidate must be fun-loving, outgoing, reliable, and service-oriented. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by March 31 to work for the Renegades and Heritage Financial Park. Previous employees need not apply. To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/hudson-valley/about/employment.

