2025 Giveaway Lineup Announced

February 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to reveal their 2025 giveaway lineup, featuring 16 giveaway dates. Single game tickets are also on sale for all 66 home games.

The season will kick off on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 8th, with a magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Absolute Tree Care, Black Tie Transportation, and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM, to all fans in attendance. Opening Week will continue with a poster schedule giveaway to all fans in attendance on Friday, April 11th courtesy of Allegra Print and Big Dawg 92.1. The week's festivities will cap off with a Lenoir-Rhyne themed Crawdads jersey to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Cloninger Ford and KICKS 103.3 on Saturday, April 12th.

April's giveaways will round out with an Appalachian State and Crawdads co-branded tee shirt to the first 1,000 fans brought to you by Appalachian State University and Big Dawg 92.1.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of their 2015 South Atlantic League Championship, the Crawdads will give away 1,000 replica rings on Saturday, May 17th thanks to WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

The second homestand in May will feature back-to-back giveaway dates. Friday, May 23rd will be a tee shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of United Methodist Church. The following day will be a Halfway to Halloween celebration with a themed jersey giveaway, presented by Black Tie Transportation and KICKS 103.3, to the first 1,000 fans.

The Crawdads will launch their Hickory Goat-Karts alternate identity the first weekend in June. Saturday, June 7th will feature a Goat-Karts hat giveaway, brought to you by City Walk Brewing and Big Dawg 92.1, to the first 1,000 fans. The festivities will continue Sunday, June 8th with a Goat-Karts tee shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans thanks to Duck Graphics.

On Friday, June 20th the first 1,000 fans will get a Crawdads beach shirt courtesy of UNC Health Caldwell. Saturday, June 21st will be a red and blue Crawdads hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to James River Equipment and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

July will kick off with a patriotic jersey giveaway on Saturday, July 5th. The jersey is presented by Allison & White Property Management and Big Dawg 92.1 and will be to the first 1,000 fans.

The Hickory Dickory Docks alternate identity will be back in action on Saturday, July 19th as the first 1,000 fans will get a Hickory Dickory Dock themed alarm clock presented by KICKS 103.3.

The themed giveaways will continue Saturday, August 9th with a Llamas de Hickory sugar skull bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans thanks to WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. The Llamas identity pays tribute to Latin American culture.

Saturday, August 23rd will be another App State co-branded giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Appalachian State University and Big Dawg 92.1. Item to be announced in the coming weeks.

The giveaway schedule will wrap up on Saturday, September 6th with a military themed jersey, presented by Pepsi and KICKS 103.3, to the first 1,000 fans.

All giveaway items are for the first designated number of ticketed fans. Fans will get one item per ticketed person and multiple tickets cannot be presented by an individual to get additional giveaways. Sizes are on a first come first serve basis.

