14 Firework Shows Planned for 2025

Hickory, NC - The daily promotions have been announced for the 2025 season.

Homestands will typically kick off with the popular Dollar Dog Tuesday promotion by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. Hot dogs are just $1 and fans can bring their dog to the ballpark for a $1 ticket that will be donated back to the Humane Society of Catawba County. Craft Beer Tuesdays, courtesy Lowes Foods, will return with half off craft beer.

Kids Win Wednesdays, by Arby's, will once again take place every Wednesday night game. All kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and amusement wristband.

Thirsty Thursdays are back for 2025 thanks to Focus News. Fans can enjoy discounts on select domestic beers and Pepsi products. Peoples Bank Thursday also returns for Peoples Bank customers to get discounted tickets on Thursdays by showing their card at the ticket office.

All Friday nights will end with a boom as Firework Fridays continue. The twelve Friday games will feature a post-game firework show, with July 4th being a triple show in honor of the holiday. The team will also shoot off fireworks on Sunday, May 25th in a Memorial Day Tribute and will have a special Saturday show on August 23rd.

Eleven Saturdays have a 1,000-piece giveaway scheduled, with the exception being Saturday, July 26th, which will feature a post-game Christian Concert by Building 429. In addition to the giveaway, a post-game country concert is planned for June 7th. The giveaway schedule will be announced this Friday, February 14th, as single game tickets go on sale.

Church Bulletin Sundays are returning to close out the week. Fans can bring their Church Bulletin to the game to purchase a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will donate $4 from each ticket back to the bulletin's respective church.

Kids also can run the bases following games every day of the week thanks to Haworth.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the Crawdads will host Launch-A-Ball, courtesy of McDaniel Door Service, where fans can purchase tennis balls to throw at targets placed on the field for a chance to win prizes such as season tickets.

On select days, the Crawdads are partnering with local non-profits to collect needed items. Fans can donate the requested items to receive free parking. Items must be of at least a $5 value (the price of single game parking).

Daily promotions do not apply on education and camp days.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, February 14th as LP Frans Stadium hosts App State's baseball team for a weekend series against Queens University.

For more information, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

