Winston-Salem Dash Release 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash are pleased to announce their promotional schedule for 2025. The upcoming season will include fan-favorite daily promotions from past seasons along over 35 exciting theme nights for fans of all ages to enjoy. Some of these theme nights include:

A Minecraft Movie™ Night (April 12) - To celebrate the first-ever big screen adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time-MINECRAFT-get ready to craft your world with A MINECRAFT MOVIE Night.

For fans of both the Winston-Salem Dash and Minecraft who purchase tickets through this special offer, special event ticket holders will receive a custom A MINECRAFT MOVIE item. So, get ready and get your tickets to A MINECRAFT MOVIE Day so you can get ahead of the Piglins and Zombies! And be sure to check out A MINECRAFT MOVIE coming to theaters on April 4th, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black!

Start Your Own Podcast Night (May 8) - Let's be honest: you and a few friends have said "We should totally start our own podcast!" Now you can! Come sit behind the mic and experience what it's like to be on your own podcast on May 8.

Bluey™ at the Ballpark (June 22) - Everybody's favorite Australian pup, Bluey, is coming to Truist Stadium for Bluey at the Ballpark on Sunday, June 22. Bluey will be available throughout the game to meet as many fans as possible.

Bluey is Australia's favorite Blue Heeler who lives with her Mom, Dad and sister Bingo. Bluey's family takes everyday events and turns them into an adventure on ABC Kids since 2018!

Independence Day Celebration (July 3) - The Dash's Independence Day Celebration will be July 3 this season! Don't miss Winston-Salem's largest fireworks show, presented by the City of Winston-Salem, after the completion of the game!

Hype Hens (August 1-3) - Last year's Hype Hens festivities were so popular that we need three days to celebrate them in 2025. Don't be a chicken, come kick it with us all weekend long as we celebrate the one-year anniversary of everyone's favorite birds.

Third Wheel Appreciation Night (August 21) - You're the odd one out on date night. But it's not date night, it's Third Wheel Appreciation Night! Couples, bring a friend. Singles, bring a couple. Because tonight is all about the third wheel.

Peaked in High School (August 22) - Break out your letterman jackets and relive the glory days-Peaked in High School Night is coming to Truist Stadium! Whether you were the star quarterback, the prom royalty, or just really miss your old locker combo, this night is all about celebrating (and laughing at) the good ole' days. The Dash will take the field in special Peaked in High School jerseys that will be available for auction, presented by Truist.

Touch a Truck (September 7) - Don't miss the Dash's final home game of the 2025 season and our annual Touch A Truck event! Fans will have a close-up opportunity to see and touch all kinds of trucks. Military transport, construction equipment, emergency and first responder vehicles and more will be at Truist Stadium for Touch A Truck.

The entire 2025 promotional schedule can be found here.

"Minor League Baseball teams consist of some of the most creative people around. We at the Dash have an exceptionally creative staff who has put together a solid schedule of promotions to be enjoyed by fans all over the Triad," says Brian DeAngelis, President & General Manager of the Dash.

Fans can also expect daily promotions for 2025, including Pint Glass Tuesday presented by Signature Real Estate, Walking Taco Wednesday, Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday & Pups in the Park presented by Blaze Heating, Cooling, Electrical and Plumbing, Firework Fridays and Saturdays, and the all new Sunday Fun 4-Pack - 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips and 4 drinks for only $60. As always, kids run the bases after every home game.

The 2025 game schedule is available here. Additional promotions will be announced throughout the season. The Winston-Salem Dash begin their home season on Tuesday, April 8 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.

Winston-Salem is excited to host the Future Sox Showdown, an extended spring training game between the Dash and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Class-A affiliate of the White Sox. This game will take place on April 2 at 6:30 PM ET. The normal ticket price for this event is $5, however, for a limited time, fans can purchase tickets for only 52 cents to commemorate the combined number of years the Dash and Cannon Ballers have been affiliates of the Chicago White Sox. Fans can purchase tickets to the Future Sox Showdown here.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.