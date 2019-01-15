Moose Top Milwaukee in OT

January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (16-18-2-1) started a four-game week with a 3-2 overtime win against the Milwaukee Admirals (19-14-6-1). The visitors got on the attack early, forcing Eric Comrie to make a pair of tough saves in the opening minute. Milwaukee kept up the early pressure, but was unable to get anything behind the Moose netminder. Manitoba got rolling in the second half of the frame, and forced Milwaukee's Troy Grosenick to make 12 saves in a scoreless first.

Milwaukee opened the scoring 6:47 into the second period on a Colin Blackwell wraparound. Minutes later, Comrie kept the Moose within one tally by stretching out to turn away a Milwaukee two-on-one opportunity. The Admirals maintained their 1-0 lead until Seth Griffith set up Logan Shaw for a power play goal with 4:23 to go in the frame. Tanner Jeannot restored the Milwaukee lead with just 39 seconds on the clock, tapping a loose puck into the goal to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead after two periods of play.

The Moose got back on even footing at the 8:46 mark of the third when Jimmy Oligny sprung Jansen Harkins on a breakaway and Harkins fired a shot inside the far post to tie the game 2-2. That score held through 60 minutes as the Moose went to overtime for the second straight outing. The game looked like it would end midway through the overtime period, but Eric Comrie came up with a trio of saves on a scramble in front of the Moose net to keep the contest going. The Moose rewarded their goaltender's efforts as Seth Griffith took advantage of a defender without a stick to drive to the net and tuck away the overtime winner as the Moose claimed a 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

The Moose are 4-0-0-1 in their past five home games.

Seth Griffith (1G, 3A) and Cameron Schilling (1G, 2A) are both on three-game point streaks.

Jansen Harkins has goals in three straight games, and five in his past eight games.

Between the Moose and Winnipeg Jets, Bell MTS Place has hosted three overtime games in the past three days. Quotable

Forward Seth Griffith describes his overtime winner - "I just saw he lost his stick, the d-man who was trying to cover me. Any time a defender loses his stick it's tough to stop someone, you don't have a stick on the ice so it's tough to play. I just tried to make a move around him and ended up with a little breakaway and I was lucky enough it went in the net."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on how the Moose are generating offence - "It's an aggressive offensive mindset. We get to the net, we bring pucks to the net and we stay on it. That's what we're looking for. More than anything we practice that way, and we have that mindset."

Linked Up

Game Summary: https://mbmoo.se/2stUkDe

Highlights and Post-Game Coverage: moosehockey.com/moosetv

Photo Gallery: https://mbmoo.se/2Db75IQ

What's Next?

The Moose and Admirals face off again Wednesday evening in a 7 p.m. puck drop. This weekend, the Moose host the San Antonio Rampage for a pair of 2 p.m. matchups with Grassroots Hockey Day on Saturday, featuring a Mason Appleton mini-bobblehead giveaway, and Star Wars Day on Sunday. Tickets for all of this week's games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.