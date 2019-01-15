IceHogs, Manning Mutually Agree to Release from SPC

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs and defenseman Neil Manning today announced they have mutually agreed to a release from Manning's Standard Player Contract (SPC). The IceHogs wish Manning the best going forward in his hockey career.

Manning, 27, skated in three AHL games with the IceHogs this season. He made his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa and last skated with Rockford on Jan. 6 against the Wild. Overall, the blueliner logged four shots on goal and two penalty minutes during his tenure with the Hogs.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native also skated in 30 ECHL games with the Fuel this season. He tallied 17 points (2g, 15a) and a +11 plus/minus rating with the Fuel.

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs take the Grand Rapids Griffins on Fleece Blanket Giveaway Night. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

