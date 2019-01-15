Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss to Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB - Seth Griffith scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Monday at BellMTS Place.

The overtime loss spoiled a strong effort from Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick. Searching for his 100th career American Hockey League win, Grosenick stopped 39 shots in the loss.

Griffith was able to get to the net after defenseman Vince Pedrie's stick broke. Griffith slid the puck into the goal with 59.7 seconds remaining in the overtime period.

Moose goalie Eric Comrie stopped 34 shots to earn the win.

After a scoreless first period, the Admirals struck first at 6:47 of the second frame. Colin Blackwell scored his third goal in his last two games. Blackwell attempted a pass from the right circle into the slot. The pass hit a Moose defender and came back to him. Blackwell looped around the net and stuffed the puck into the cage for his seventh goal of the season. Duncan Siemens and Justin Kirkland earned assists.

Manitoba tied the game with a power play goal at 15:37 of the second period. Logan Shaw was able to grab a loose puck in front Grosenick and wrist the puck into the net for the marker.

The Admirals reclaimed the lead at 19:21 of the second period. Emil Pettersson cut off a clearing attempt from the Moose zone and shot the puck to the goal from the left circle. The puck got away from Comrie and Tanner Jeannot was able to get his stick on the puck and tap it into the goal. It was Jeannot's sixth goal of the campaign. Pettersson picked up the lone helper.

The Moose tied the game again at 8:46 of the third period. Manitoba defenseman Jimmy Oligny fed a long pass to the middle of the Admirals blue line for Jansen Harkins. Harkins skated to the left circle and fired a shot past the glove of Grosenick.

