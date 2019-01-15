Senators Release Carlisle from PTO
January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have released defenceman Chris Carlisle from his professional tryout agreement.
The 24-year-old, who played in his 150th career AHL games Saturday, appeared in seven contests with the Senators recording two assists along with six penalty minutes.
Carlisle will return to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs, where he five assists in 15 games this year.
Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they visit the Laval Rocket. The Sens are back home on Jan. 25 when they host Toronto and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019
- Senators Release Carlisle from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Matthew Spencer to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly â?? January 15, 2019 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Weekly: Hershey Opens Four-Game Road Trip this Week - Hershey Bears
- 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Coming to NHL Network, Sportsnet - AHL
- IceHogs, Manning Mutually Agree to Release from SPC - Rockford IceHogs
- The Rocket this Week - Laval Rocket
- Nashville Assigns Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce Connor Brown Bobblehead Night - Toronto Marlies
- Gambardella Assigned to Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Division-Leading Griffins Tour Through Illinois, Host Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Michael Leighton to PTO, Release Sakellaropoulos - Utica Comets
- Weekly: Penguins Host Three-Game Home Stand, Including Monday Matinee - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Battle Checkers in Mid-Week Slate - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Top Milwaukee in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Rau's Hat Trick Lifts Wild to 3-2 Victory against San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Cracknell's Late Goal Earns Gulls Point in OT Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss to Manitoba - Milwaukee Admirals
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.