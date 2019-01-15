Senators Release Carlisle from PTO

The Belleville Senators have released defenceman Chris Carlisle from his professional tryout agreement.

The 24-year-old, who played in his 150th career AHL games Saturday, appeared in seven contests with the Senators recording two assists along with six penalty minutes.

Carlisle will return to the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs, where he five assists in 15 games this year.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they visit the Laval Rocket. The Sens are back home on Jan. 25 when they host Toronto and tickets are available.

