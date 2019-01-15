Comets Sign Michael Leighton to PTO, Release Sakellaropoulos

January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that that club has signed goaltender Michael Leighton to a professional tryout contract. In a corresponding move, the Comets have release Alex Sakellaropoulos from his PTO.

Leighton, 37, most recently appeared in three games with the Ontario Reign this season, going 1-1-0 with a 4.46 goals-against average and a .859 save percentage. He has played in 341 career AHL games, holding a record of 242-177-49 along with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. His 50-career AHL shutouts rank first in league history, and his 242 wins are fifth all-time.

The veteran netminder has also suited up in 111 NHL games between the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Sakellaropoulos returns to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL where he has posted a 10-3-1 record on the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.