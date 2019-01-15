Nashville Assigns Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee

January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Tuesday that the club has assigned forward Phillip Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee.

Claimed by the Predators on waivers on January 1, Di Giuseppe played in three games with Nashville and has recorded one goal and four points in 21 games with Carolina this season. The Toronto, ON native has posted 41 points (14g-27a) in 147 career games, including five goals and 13 points in 49 contests with Carolina last season.

Originally drafted in the second round (38th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Draft, Di Giuseppe has 89 points (35g-54a) in 160 career AHL contests, including 13 points in 12 games against Milwaukee, all of which have come with the Charlotte Checkers. Prior to turning pro, he spent three seasons at the University of Michigan from 2011-14 and recorded 78 points (33g-45a) in 115 games, including a collegiate-best 28 (9g-19a) during his sophomore season in 2012-13.

The Admirals continue a four-game road trip when they visit the Manitoba Moose for the back end of a two game set. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.