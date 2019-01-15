Gambardella Assigned to Condors

January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Joe Gambardella has been assigned to the team by the Edmonton Oilers. Bakersfield hosts Stockton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m.

GAMBARDELLA

Played four games with the Edmonton Oilers and became the fourth Condors player to make his NHL debut this season

Named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

Condors team leader in goals with 12 and is fifth in points with 21 (12g-9a) in 28 games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.