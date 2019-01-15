Gambardella Assigned to Condors
January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that LW Joe Gambardella has been assigned to the team by the Edmonton Oilers. Bakersfield hosts Stockton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m.
GAMBARDELLA
Played four games with the Edmonton Oilers and became the fourth Condors player to make his NHL debut this season
Named to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
Condors team leader in goals with 12 and is fifth in points with 21 (12g-9a) in 28 games
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019
- IceHogs, Manning Mutually Agree to Release from SPC - Rockford IceHogs
- The Rocket this Week - Laval Rocket
- Nashville Assigns Di Giuseppe to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce Connor Brown Bobblehead Night - Toronto Marlies
- Gambardella Assigned to Condors - Bakersfield Condors
- Division-Leading Griffins Tour Through Illinois, Host Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Sign Michael Leighton to PTO, Release Sakellaropoulos - Utica Comets
- Weekly: Penguins Host Three-Game Home Stand, Including Monday Matinee - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Battle Checkers in Mid-Week Slate - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Top Milwaukee in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Rau's Hat Trick Lifts Wild to 3-2 Victory against San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Cracknell's Late Goal Earns Gulls Point in OT Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss to Manitoba - Milwaukee Admirals
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.