Stars Recall Robbie Payne and Nolan Gluchowski from Idaho

January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that center Robbie Payne and defenseman Nolan Gluchowski have been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Payne, 25, recorded three points (0-3=3) in 10 games with the Texas Stars after beginning the season in Cedar Park. The first-year forward skated in six games at the end of the 2017-18 season and recorded a pair of assists for the Stars before signing with the club during the offseason.

In his time with the Steelheads, the 5-foot-11 rookie from Gaylord, Michigan has earned nine points (5-4=9) in nine games including four points (2-2=4) in three games last week. Payne was a four-year player at Northern Michigan University prior to turning pro and was named team co-captain as a senior in 2017-18. In 158 NCAA games with the Wildcats, Payne notched 94 points (54-40").

Gluchowski, 24, has played all 27 games to start his pro career with the Idaho Steelheads. The blue liner has accumulated 21 points (5-16=21) and is the team's top point producing defenseman this season. The first year skater is tied for second on the club with 16 assists. Gluchowski was named ECHL Player of the Week on Jan. 2 after tallying a goal and five assists across two games at the end of December.

The Wixom, Michigan native enjoyed a four year career at St. Lawrence University from 2014 to 2018. The defenseman notched 71 points (16-55=71) in 133 NCAA games. He recorded a career best 20 points (2-18=20) in his senior season, ranking third on the roster.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.