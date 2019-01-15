Cracknell's Late Goal Earns Gulls Point in OT Loss

January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





Adam Cracknell scored the game-tying goal with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime and extend San Diego's club record point streak to 14 games. The Gulls concluded a four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena. The overtime setback pushed San Diego's club record point streak to 14 games (11-0-1-2) dating to Dec. 14, the longest point streak in the AHL this season. The point earned in overtime also extends San Diego's road point streak to nine games (6-0-1-2) dating to Dec. 14, tying Iowa for the longest road point streak in the AHL this season.

The overtime setback ended an eight-game win streak form Dec. 27-Jan. 12 that matched a club record set on two previous occasions (last: Jan. 26-Feb. 17, 2018). San Diego's eight-game win streak ends as the longest to date in the AHL this season, while the defeat also ended a club record six-game road win streak from Dec. 28-Jan. 12.

Cracknell's game-tying goal came at 19:58 of the third period to mark his seventh goal and 19th point of the season. Cracknell extended his goal and point streak to three straight games (3-3=6). Chase De Leo earned the primary assist, his 18th helper of the season. Josh Mahura also picked up an assist, his fifth in as many games (0-5=5).

Trevor Murphy scored his second goal for San Diego with a power-play tally at 15:27 of the second period. The goal marked his seventh overall this season between San Diego and Tucson, while he has registered 2-3=5 points in eight games with the Gulls.

Joseph Blandisi tallied the primary assist on the goal, his 15th assist this season. Blandisi has collected 3-6=9 points his last seven games. Ben Street pushed his point and assist streak to three games with an assist on the Murphy goal.

Kevin Boyle stopped 23 shots in the overtime setback, ending his club record 10-game win streak from Dec. 15-Jan. 12 and five-game road win streak from Dec. 30-Jan. 12. Despite the setback, Boyle has backstopped San Diego to points in his last 11 starts (10-0-1).

The Gulls will return to San Diego and conclude their final homestand of the month on Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Texas (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 19 vs. Bakersfield (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chase De Leo

On Cracknell's tying goal

Everyone was just all in, everything goes at that point of the game. We were just trying to get it to the net. I took a look quickly before I got in the corner and saw (Cracknell) on the far side there. Luckily it got through the seam and he buried it. Obviously we would've liked to get the win, but we kept the point streak alive. Sitting around after that game, we're looking around at each other and everyone is pissed off and that's what you want to see. We don't want to lose. If you like losing you're in the wrong organization, so I thought we battled hard towards the end, but didn't put together a complete full 60. Like I said, we still got the point so we have to hold our heads high and get ready to go at home.

On Iowa

Obviously they're a good team. They have a lot of speed, their forwards are a fast group and they put the puck in the net tonight more than we did.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On getting seven of eight points on the road trip

I'd be really happy with eight but I thought we really did well on the trip. It's a lot of travel, some time zones, but I love that our guys don't care. It doesn't matter to them. They're going to come out and work hard. We faced a very, very good hockey team here tonight. You knew early on that this was going to be a one-goal game.

On Iowa

We talked about it before the game that we thought this was going to be a real measuring stick for us, where we're at. Iowa has been a real good team all year and they have some firepower up front. We certainly had our hands full.

On the tough matchup

It's so tight checking. I thought both teams did a fairly good job. I'm still, every night, more and more encouraged that we're not giving up much more anymore, especially five-on-five, but you could tell they were up for it. We're coming in and obviously we've got some points in our last few games and then the other thing, they had lost four in a row. They were eager to get back on the other side of it.

On Cracknell's tying goal

We had had a bunch of minutes in their zone, and rather than draw up a play, Adam Cracknell just yelled on the bench right away, 'they're gassed, let's go.' By them being so tired, the other team, we were able to get something there. That's what happens when you're playing well. Good things happen.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.