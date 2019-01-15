Weekly: Penguins Host Three-Game Home Stand, Including Monday Matinee
January 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Jan. 11 - PENGUINS 5 at Charlotte 1
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton toppled the league-leading Checkers by rushing out of the gate with three goals in the first period. Ethan Prow posted three assists while Anthony Angello and Teddy Blueger both had one-goal, one-assist showings.
Saturday, Jan. 12 - PENGUINS 3 at Charlotte 5
The Penguins pushed the Checkers to the brink, but Charlotte avenged its loss to the Penguins the night before thanks to a hot start. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton trailed 3-0 after the first 8:18 of the game, but bounced back and nearly completed a comeback thanks to goals from Cam Brown, Ethan Prow and Jeff Taylor.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Jan. 18 - PENGUINS vs. Rochester
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will face-off against the North Division-leading Rochester Americans for the second time this season, but for the first time on home ice. The Penguins lost to the Amerks, 1-0, in their previous matchup in November. Former Penguin Scott Wilson is poised to make his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton homecoming, as well.
Saturday, Jan. 19 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Penguins host the Hershey Bears as they meet for the ninth time this season. The Bears' leading scorer is Riley Barber and the Penguins' leading scorer is Teddy Blueger. In six games against the Pens, Barber has five points (3G-2A) and Blueger has eight points (4G-4A) in eight games against the Bears.
Monday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Phantoms visit Northeastern Pennsylvania and play the Penguins for the sixth time this season. The last time these two teams squared off, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton waltzed to a 7-3 win at PPL Center.
Ice Chips
- Cam Brown notched first goal as a member of the Penguins on Saturday at Charlotte.
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 6-2-0-0 all-time in regular season games in Charlotte.
- With an assist on Saturday in Charlotte, Jimmy Hayes recorded his 200th pro point.
- Penguins All-Star selection Ethan Prow has the second-most goals among AHL defensemen this season (11) and fifth-most points (27).
- Teddy Blueger has six goals and eight points in his last six games.
- Anthony Angello is tied for the league's best plus/minus rating amongst rookie forwards (+16).
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%
1. Charlotte 40 28 9 3 0 59 .738
2. Bridgeport 40 22 12 4 2 50 .625
3. Springfield 39 18 13 5 3 44 .564
4. Lehigh Valley 38 20 15 1 2 43 .566
5. PENGUINS 40 19 16 4 1 43 .538
6. Providence 40 18 16 6 0 42 .525
7. Hartford 39 18 17 2 2 40 .513
8. Hershey 39 17 20 0 2 36 .462
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Teddy Blueger 40 17 14 31
Ethan Prow 39 11 16 27
Sam Lafferty * 40 5 19 24
Adam Johnson 40 9 13 22
Anthony Angello* 38 12 9 21
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Tristan Jarry 21 11-7-3 2.77 .910 0
Anthony Peters 16 6-7-2 3.19 .892 1
* rookie
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Jan. 18 Rochester Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Jan. 19 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Mon, Jan. 21 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Wed, Jan. 9 (LW) Garrett Wilson Recalled by PIT
Sun, Jan. 13 (RW) Yushiroh Hirano Signed to SPC
Sun, Jan. 13 (C) Cédric Lacroix Signed to SPC
