Moose Take Back-and-Forth Battle with Laval in a Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (34-19-4-2) battled the Laval Rocket (30-21-3-2) Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 4-0 loss against Rockford on March 26.

Laval opened the scoring with seven minutes left in the first. Gabriel Bourque fired a loose puck through traffic and past Evan Cormier to push the Rocket out in front 1-0. That tally stood up as the only scoring in the first period of play. Cormier finished the first with seven saves for Manitoba, while Cayden Primeau ended with 12 stops of his own.

The Moose tied the contest just before the halfway point of the second. Jeff Malott powered his way to the front of the net and threw a backhand on Primeau. The rebound was kicked wide and Nick Hutchison fired it home to tie the contest 1-1. Laval reclaimed its lead with three to play in the second. Danick Martel swatted home a rebound to push the Rocket ahead 2-1. Despite Manitoba outshooting Laval 23-14 over 40 minutes, the Moose found themselves down 2-1.

The Moose wasted no time and tied the game less than a minute into the third frame. With Manitoba on the power play, Leon Gawanke found David Gustafsson. The forward ripped a shot for his 12th of the season and tied the game 2-2. Laval took the lead six minutes later off a one-timer from Jean-Sebastien Dea to push the Rocket lead to 3-2. Manitoba tied the game on a Morgan Barron power play tally. The forward's first goal as a member of the Moose knotted the game at 3-3. The horn sounded to conclude the third and send the game into overtime. The extra frame was frantic and saw both teams exchange chances, but both Cormier and Primeau held the fort. The contest required a shootout where Mikey Eyssimont netted the only goal and powered the Moose to a 4-3 victory. Cormier captured the win and finished the night with 22 saves. Primeau was tagged with the loss and ended the night with 38 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward David Gustafsson (Click for full interview)

"I think it was a good team win. We were down by one for a lot of the game but we still managed to get back. I think we played our game the whole way through. It's tough to play against a team like us when we do that."

Statbook

Mikey Eyssimont's assist gives him 99 career AHL points (45G, 54A)

Luke Johnson recorded an assist in his first game since Jan. 19

Leon Gawanke's assist gives him 30 points (8G, 22A) and makes him the third member of the Moose to cross the 30-point plateau

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Laval Rocket tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

