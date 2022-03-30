Admirals Finish with Busiest Month of Season

March 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are saving their best for last, both on the ice (hopefully) and off it as well. The team will play nine home games in the month of April that is chalked full of promotions including bobbleheads, post-game concerts, tickets specials and more!

Here is a rundown of all the happenings the Ads have going on at Panther Arena during April!

Friday, April 1, 7 pm vs Chicago - The first 3,000 fans receive a fun bobblehead of Admirals defenseman Matt Donovan, aka Squatch, thanks to Professional Construction Inc. (PCI). One per person, not per ticket. It's Wisconsin DNR U ready for Summer. You'll be able to buy your State Park Pass, a fishing license and other important documents at the game. It's also a Fair Deal Friday where you can get a ticket to the game and a ticket for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for just $19. Plus, it's an Ian's Pizza Student Night. For just $13, students with a valid school ID get a ticket to the game and a voucher for a slice of Ian's Pizza at local retail locations (not in arena).

Sunday, April 3, 5 pm vs Grand Rapids - The first 1,000 kids, 14-and-under, will get a Pop-able pencil case thanks to Children's Wisconsin. Marvel Superheroes Spiderman and Iron Man will be available for pictures on the concourse. Bring your skates and take a few laps on the Panther Arena ice right after the game!

Wednesday, April 6, 10:30 am vs Manitoba - It's our second School Day Game presented by Baird and UW-Milwaukee. It's also a Summerfest Winning Wednesday. When the Ads win you can use your ticket for a free one for our next Wednesday game (4/20).

Friday, April 8, 7 pm vs Manitoba - Coors Light, Toyota, Lee Jeans and FM102.9 The Hog present multi-platinum Christian Rock band Skillet for what will be a high-energy post-game concert. It's also a Fair Deal Friday where you can get a ticket to the game and a ticket for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for just $19. Plus, it's an Ian's Pizza Student Night. For just $13, students with a valid school ID get a ticket to the game and a voucher for a slice of Ian's Pizza at local retail locations (not in arena).

Saturday, April 9, 6 pm vs Cleveland - The day starts with the Annual Battle of the Badges hockey games at 12:30 pm and 2 pm between local law enforcement and local fire safety first responders. Your Admirals ticket will get you in for these games. The first 5,000 fans for the Admirals game (doors open at 5 pm) will choose between a Roscoe Firefighter (2500) or Roscoe Policeman (2500) bobblehead thanks to Lee Jeans. One per person, not per ticket.

Saturday, April 16, 6 pm vs Iowa - We'll play the Steny's Cup 3-on-3 tournament during the day. Teams interested in participating should visit milwaukeeadmirals.com/promotions The iconic Milwaukee entertainer Pat McCurdy will play pre-game and post-game in the Jaegermeister Shot and a Goal Bar.

Wednesday, April 20, 7 pm vs Texas - It's the final Summerfest Winning Wednesday of the season. When the Ads win you can use your ticket for a free one for the season finale on April 29!

Sunday, April 24, 3 pm vs Manitoba - It's Fan Appreciation Day and great prizes will be given out all day long. All fans will receive an Admirals team picture thanks to Saz's and the Wisconsin State Fair. Bring your skates and take a few laps on the Panther Arena ice right after the game!

Friday, April 29, 7 pm vs Rockford - The regular season finale!

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the Admirals remaining home games by calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550 or going to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.