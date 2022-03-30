Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Connor Dewar to Iowa
March 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Connor Dewar to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dewar, 22 (6/26/99), has recorded five points (2-3=5), 25 penalty minutes (PIM) and 38 shots on goal in 30 games with Minnesota this season. He has appeared in 12 games with Iowa in the 2021-22 season, tallying 11 points (6-5=11), 11 PIM and 40 shots on goal in that span. He wears sweater No. 43 with Iowa.
Iowa plays in San Diego against the Gulls at 9 p.m. CT on Friday, Apr. 1. Minnesota hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Mar. 31 at 7 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
