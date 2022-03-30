IceHogs Assign Yetman, McKay and Watson to Indy; Release Gillam from PTO

American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have re-assigned forwards Chad Yetman, Riley McKay and defenseman Cliff Watson to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and released goaltender Mitch Gillam from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

The IceHogs open a four-game road trip on Friday, Apr. 1 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 9 p.m. at Tucson Arena and rematch on Saturday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m. Then the Hogs travel North to take on the Henderson Silver Knights in a pair of showdowns at The Dollar Loan Center on Monday, Apr. 4 and Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 9 p.m.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in at home or on the road at AHLTV.com, IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

Celebrate Stateline hockey history and our community frontline heroes on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 6 p.m. against Tucson at BMO Harris Bank Center as the IceHogs become the historic Wagon Wheel Cardinals for an evening on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King. Bid on your favorite players' jersey after the contest with proceeds supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Buy Tickets & Wagon Wheel Cardinals Information

