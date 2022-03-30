Marlies Gear up for Second Half of Back-To-Back against Canucks

The Toronto Marlies look to keep the momentum from Tuesday's game going on Wednesday night as they wrap up the second half of a back-to-back against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Marlies won Tuesday's matchup 5-3, but have dropped the previous two games to Abbotsford this season. This is the final meeting between the two teams this season.

In Tuesday's game, Alex Steeves and Nick Robertson both potted two goals each. Steeves is just four goals shy of breaking the Marlies rookie goals record with 14 games remaining. Joseph Duszak extended his assists streak to three games. He is currently second overall in assists among all AHL defencemen with 39.

Some players to watch in Wednesday's game on the Marlies side are Nick Robertson, and Brett Seney. Robertson has four goals and seven points in his last four games, and 16 points in 15 games played this season. Brett Seney leads the Marlies in points with 47 through 49 games this season. On the Canucks side, Sheldon Dries leads the team with 60 points, including two goals in the loss to the Marlies on Tuesday.

Puck drops at 10:00pm EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

