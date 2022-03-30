Barracuda's Hrabik Ruled Eligible to Return from AHL Suspension
March 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik has been reinstated following an evaluation of his progress in an education and training program conducted in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee.
Hrabik served 28 games of his original 30-game suspension, which was handed down on Jan. 21, 2022.
The AHL believes that individual inclusion learning is a key element of improving league-wide culture. As such, Hrabik was provided the opportunity to work with the Player Inclusion Committee to participate in education and training on racism and inclusion; he was eligible to apply for a reduction to the suspension subject to an assessment of his progress in that program.
The American Hockey League remains committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.
