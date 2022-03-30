Hayden Verbeek Returns to Grand Rapids
March 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday recalled left wing Hayden Verbeek from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).
Verbeek had been featured on Toledo's roster from March 17-26 and competed in six games. With the Walleye, Verbeek registered four points (2-2-4), two penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The 24-year-old has been plagued with injuries this season and has three points (2-1-3) in just 17 outings with the Griffins. Verbeek has played in just two contests with Grand Rapids since Nov. 28. The Kingston, Ontario, native had a positive start to the year with three points (2-1-3) in the opening six games before suffering an injury. Verbeek has logged 86 games in the AHL, totaling 15 points (7-8-15), 25 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. He has also spent time in the ECHL throughout his career, as he has amassed 26 points (7-19-26) in 31 contests.
