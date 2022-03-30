Heat, Eagles Wrap Season Series Wednesday

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (39-11-4-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Colorado Eagles (32-19-4-3; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The hottest team in the Pacific Division plays host to the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, a midweek tilt between three of the top teams in the divisional race. The Heat look to build on a four-game win streak, most recently defeating the San Diego Gulls by a 7-5 final Sunday at Pechanga Arena. Stockton has gotten the better of Colorado for the season, owning a 5-2 series edge into the final regular season meeting.

TOP OF THE CHARTS

Matthew Phillips etched his name on yet another Heat record on Sunday, becoming the team's single-season scoring record holder with 58 points. Phillips sealed his spot atop the single-season scoring charts with an assist on Connor Zary's second period goal Sunday. Phillips is now Stockton's all-time scoring leader with 151 points, all-time goal scoring leader with 61 markers and the single-season scoring leader with 58 points. He trails Stockton's single-season goal record by two at 25.

WOLF IN A SMALL PACK

With his 29th win of the season in his last outing, Dustin Wolf became the first AHL rookie to reach 29 wins in a season since Juuse Saros with Milwaukee in 2015-16. With his next win, Wolf will become the first rookie to reach 30 victories since Niklas Svedberg of the Providence Bruins amassed 37 in 48 appearances in the 2012-13 season. Since the turn of the century, Svedberg, Alex Stalock (39 wins in 61 appearances) of Worcester in 2009-10, Ondrej Pavelec (33 wins in 52 appearances) of Chicago in 2007-08 and Pekka Rinne (30 wins in 51 appearances) of Milwaukee in 2005-06 are the only rookies to reach 30-plus wins.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Heat have an opportunity to match another all-time team high-mark on Wednesday, Stockton looking for its 22nd home win of the campaign with four home dates remaining on the season schedule. The Heat went 22-11-1-0 at Stockton Arena in the inaugural, 2015-16 campaign for 45 of a possible 68 points. The Heat are on pace for 54 points at home this season with a league-best .793 home points percentage.

WEL, WEL, WEL, HOW THE TURNTABLES...

Andy Welinski came through with a clutch goal to break a 4-4, third period tie on Sunday in his return to Stockton's lineup, his first game since January 4. The defenseman has four points and a game-winning goal against the Colorado Eagles this season.

39 FOR 39

Luke Philp notched his third multi-goal game of the season on Sunday, his 20th and 21st scores of the season to set a career high. The third-year forward has scored the game-winning goal in consecutive games to go with a career-best 39 points on the year, and he can become the fourth Heat skater to the 40-point mark this season with his next goal or assist.

