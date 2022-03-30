Griffins Sign Collegians Bliss and Worrad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed forwards Trenton Bliss and Drew Worrad to standard player's contracts for the remainder of this season and the 2022-23 campaign.

Bliss spent the last four years at Michigan Tech University and served as an alternate captain for the Huskies in 2020-21, accumulating 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 career contests. This season, the senior helped lead the Huskies to an NCAA Tournament berth before being knocked out by Minnesota Duluth in the regional semifinal. In 2021-22, Bliss ranked second on the team in points with 40 (12-28-40) and paced the squad with 28 assists. Bliss was named to the United States High School All-USA Hockey Second Team in 2015-16 and earned Mr. Hockey honors in Wisconsin in 2016. The 24-year-old competed in two seasons at the junior level with Green Bay in the USHL. With the Gamblers, Bliss totaled 56 points (21-35-56) in 84 games.

Worrad has spent the previous four seasons with Western Michigan University. During his time as a Bronco, he totaled 95 points (25-70-95) and 40 penalty minutes in 129 games. The Denfield, Ontario, native paced the Broncos in scoring in 2020-21 with five goals and 18 assists in 25 outings then led WMU this season with 45 points (9-36-45) in 39 contests. Before his time at the collegiate level, the 24-year-old logged five seasons of junior hockey in the GOJHL, OJHL and MJHL, totaling 252 points (92-160-252) in 232 games. Worrad helped lead the Steinbach Pistons to a MJHL title in 2017-18 and was named the MJHL Playoff MVP, and he earned a spot on the MJHL First All-Star Team.

