Stars Sign Michigan Tech Defenseman Michael Karow

March 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed defenseman Michael Karow to an amateur tryout agreement.

Karow, 23, played his final college season at Michigan Tech in 2021-22 after spending his first four years at Boston College. The defenseman compiled 10 points (2-8=10) in 37 games and helped the Huskies reach the NCAA Tournament, before their season ended in a 3-0 loss to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the Regional Semifinals last week.

A three-time Hockey East Conference Champion while at Boston College, Karow was an assistant captain for the Eagles as a senior in 2020-21, before transferring to Michigan Tech for a fifth college season. He finished his NCAA career with 25 points (3-22=25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Green Bay, Wisconsin was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

