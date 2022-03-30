T-Birds to Honor Youth Hockey Champions at Saturday's Game
March 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will be recognizing championship and championship runner-up youth hockey teams from the Greater Springfield League during the second intermission of the club's game against the Belleville Senators at the MassMutual Center.
Below is a listing of the teams that will be recognized and receive a photo with a Thunderbirds player at center ice on Saturday:
14U South Division Champions: Springfield Jr Yellow Jackets, coached by James Lovotti
12U North Division Champions: Nonotuck Valley Knights, coached by Sean Munster
12U South Division Champions: Holy Name Stars, coached by Pat Tabb
10U North Division Champions: Holy Name Stars, coached by Mike O'Sullivan
10U South Division Runner Ups: Holy Name Stars, coached by Kalani Silva
10U South Division Champions: Holy Name Stars, coached by Brady Chianciola
10U East Division Champions: Pioneer Valley Lightning, coached by Brandon Aluxek
10U East Division Runner Ups: Brattleboro, coached by Joe Robinson
"We at the Thunderbirds want to congratulate all the championship winners for this season of GSL hockey. We look forward to putting on this parade of champions each season as another way of supporting the growing youth hockey community in Western Massachusetts," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.
"The Springfield Thunderbirds has been a wonderful partner for many years supporting the development of young athletes and promoting hockey within our community," said Tim McMahon, President of the Greater Springfield League. "They offer our players and families the opportunity to be part of the team and a lifetime of memories to be cherished by all."
The Greater Springfield League (GSL) is an affiliate of Massachusetts Hockey, Inc and USA Hockey, Inc. originally founded by Eddie Shore. For over 50 years, the GSL has been dedicated to our mission and purpose of developing and fostering among our members, supporters and teams, fair play and sportsmanship, a general community spirit, and promoting interest in the sport of amateur youth hockey in the greater Springfield area. The league is comprised of 16 member associations from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York with over 135 teams playing from ages 4 to 18.
