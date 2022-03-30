Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: March 30 & April 1

The Henderson Silver Knights (25-25-3-1) take on the Bakersfield Condors (28-27-5-5) at Mechanics Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. PT and Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson sits in seventh place in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, the Silver Knights' record is 2-7-1-0.

Forward Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals and one assist in the last five games played, while Forward Sven Baertschi has had two goals and two assists in the last five games played.

The Silver Knights' newest goalie, Isaiah Saville, has appeared in one game so far this season. Saville signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights last week.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Condors are in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a 5-4-1-0 record in their last ten matchups.

Seth Griffith leads Bakersfield with 59 points (22G, 37A) in 51 games played. He is fifth in the league overall with his point total and has the third most power-play points with 30 of his points coming from the advantage. Griffith has been on a four-game assist streak since March 7 with one assist in each of the four games.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is ranked third in goaltender leaders, his goals-against average being 2.26 and winning 15 games of the 24 he's been in the goal for.

Rookie Raphael Lavoie has the fifth most shots of the league's rookies, with 148 shots taken in his 55 appearances. Lavoie is sixth in point leaders for the Condors but has the team's highest point total of the rookies with 26 points (13G, 13A).

LAST TIME AROUND

Bakersfield and Henderson last faced off at Mechanics Bank Arena on February 11 and 12, with the teams splitting the contests. In the first game, Henderson fell 3-2, the two goals coming from Daniil Miromanov and Ben Jones. The second contest was a high-scoring game for the Silver Knights, where they defeated the Condors 7-5. The seven goals came from Daniil Miromanov, Sven Baertschi, Jonas Rondbjerg, Pavel Dorofeyev, two from Reid Duke, and Jake Leschyshyn.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 41 points (23G, 18A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 27 points (18G, 9A)

Sven Baertschi: 26 points (14G, 12A)

*Jake Leschyshyn: 26 points (13G, 13A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

COMING UP

April 2 is Opening Knight at The Dollar Loan Center, where the Silver Knights will face off against the Condors at 7 p.m. PT. Opening knight will feature players walking the Silver Carpet, tiltyard activations, and a battle towel and commemorative ticket giveaway.

