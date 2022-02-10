Moose Sign Anthony Nellis to Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Anthony Nellis to a professional tryout.

Anthony Nellis

Forward

Born Sept. 10, 1994 -- Levis, Que.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 183 -- Shoots Left

Nellis, 27, has suited up in 33 games for the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions this season while recording 28 points (10G, 18A). The forward has 129 games of ECHL experience under his belt with 95 points (40G, 55A) split between Trois-Rivières, the Idaho Steelheads and Fort Wayne Komets where he won the 2021 Kelly Cup. Nellis also appeared in three AHL games with the Texas Stars in 2019-20. Prior to making his professional debut, the Levis, Que. product skated four seasons with the NCAA's Lake Superior State University. Nellis recorded 91 points (40G, 51A) through 148 NCAA games.

The Moose continue their road trip with a stop in Abbotsford against the Canucks on Friday, Feb. 11. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

