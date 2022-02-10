Griffins to Retire Michel Picard's Jersey During '90s Night

February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 vs. Rockford IceHogs

'90s Night presented by Play Gun Lake

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Michel Picard Jersey Number Retirement: Join the Griffins in honoring Michel Picard for his unparalleled career in Grand Rapids (1996-2000; 02-04), as the No. 7 jersey of the franchise's all-time leading scorer will be raised to the Van Andel Arena rafters during a first-intermission ceremony. Picard will join No. 24 Travis Richards as the only Griffins players to have their jersey numbers retired.

'90s Night presented by Play Gun Lake: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Van Andel Arena replica , courtesy of Play Gun Lake.

Throwback Jersey Post-Game Auction: The Griffins will wear throwback jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit the KOA Care Camp.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2022

