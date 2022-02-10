IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Rockin' Back from All-Star Break on Hard Rock Casino Rockford Night and $2 Bud Light Friday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-2-0-0

Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom has been nearly perfect each of the last three games and Wednesday night was no different. Soderblom made 28 saves but it wasn't enough as the Milwaukee Admirals (20-18-2-2) defeated the IceHogs (16-15-3-1) 2-0 Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Arena in another goaltending dual.

Friday, Feb. 4 at Iowa Wild

Execution on the power play, paired with another solid showing from Rockford IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom, led the IceHogs (17-15-3-1) to a 4-2 win in a gritty, physical matchup over the Iowa Wild (18-17-2-2) on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Iowa Wild

A three-goal second period for the Iowa Wild (19-17-2-2) was the difference in Iowa's 4-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs (17-16-3-1) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 17-16-3-1 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 8-10-2-0

Away: 9-6-1-1

Last 10 Games: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (13)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (16)

Points: Lukas Reichel (29)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitri Osipov (63)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (8)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (11)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (8)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.62)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.926)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for third among AHL netminders with a .926 save percentage and ranks 18th with a 2.62 goals-against average.

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for seventh among AHL rookies with 29 points and is fifth with 13 goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin, who is also currently with the Blackhawks, is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Forward Michal Teply is tied for first among rookies with two shootout goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for fifth in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Welcome Wolves on Hard Rock Casino Rockford Night and $2 Bud Light Friday

The IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino Rockford unveiled their new multi-year partnership and the new center ice VIP suite, "The Stage," inside BMO Harris Bank Center last Tuesday and celebrate Hard Rock Casino Rockford Night this Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Wolves! The first 2,500 fans receive a Hard Rock Casino Rockford "Opening Act" t-shirt! Friday is also the final $2 Bud Light Friday of the regular season! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Rested and Refreshed

With their unofficial AHL All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the IceHogs get back to work for busy run of four games in six days. The IceHogs open a home-and-home weekend against the Chicago Wolves on Friday at the BMO and visit the Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Allstate Arena. The Hogs then host the Iowa Wild on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the BMO at 7 p.m. and wrap up the busy stretch on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Milwaukee at 7 p.m.

Record 11 IceHogs Participating in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the 2022 Winter Olympics in full swing in Beijing, China and men's ice hockey getting underway this week, the IceHogs well represented with 10 former players and one coach taking the international stage. Full Story

Reichel, Regula and Soderblom Highlight First-Half IceHogs All-Stars

Forward Lukas Reichel leads the club with 29 points, 13 goals and 16 assists in 29 games this season and is the go-to target on the power play, leading the IceHogs with eight power-play points and 11 points (3G, 8A). Defenseman Alec Regula anchors the IceHogs' backline, but also provides some offensive pop with 14 points (2G, 12A) in 22 games including as season-high four-assist night on Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland. As his first North American season rolls along, goalie Arvid Soderblom continues to develop and improve, sitting tied for third among AHL netminders with a .926 save percentage entering this week's action. He has limited opponents to two goals or less in each of his last five starts including his first AHL shutout (36 saves) on Jan. 29 at Chicago.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $550!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Hard Rock Casino Rockford Night and $2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Feb. 11

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Ninth of 12 meetings; 5-2-0-1 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Feb. 12

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: 10th of 12 meetings

