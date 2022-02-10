Bears Add Two from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced a pair of roster moves today. The Washington Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey. Additionally, the club has also signed forward Nick Isaacson to a professional tryout agreement.

Shepard, 26, is 3-1-0 with Hershey this season, posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He has won his last three starts with the Bears, and has also recorded a 4-4-2 mark with a .908 save percentage in 10 games with South Carolina (ECHL) this season.

He appeared in three games for Hershey last season, finishing with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. He recorded a shutout in his first AHL start, making 28 saves in a 2-0 victory over Lehigh Valley on May 2.

Isaacson, 22, has eight points (4g, 4a) in 13 games with South Carolina (ECHL) this season. He turned pro after skating at the University of Guelph, scoring three points (2g, 1a) in six USports games earlier this year. The 6'3", 205-pound forward played five OHL seasons with Peterborough and Mississauga, scoring 82 points (32g, 50a).

Isaacson will wear #12 for Hershey.

The Bears return to action Friday night at Lehigh Valley. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

