Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Tye Felhaber to Syracuse Crunch

February 10, 2022







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Tye Felhaber to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Felhaber, 23, has skated in four games with the Solar Bears this season, tallying four goals and three assists. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has also played in 14 games for the Texas Stars, recording two goals. He has appeared in 90 career AHL games with Texas and the Laval Rocket, registering eight goals and 18 points.

The Pembroke, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 1, 2019. He was acquired by the Lightning in a trade on Feb. 1.

