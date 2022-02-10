Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Tye Felhaber to Syracuse Crunch
February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Tye Felhaber to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Felhaber, 23, has skated in four games with the Solar Bears this season, tallying four goals and three assists. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has also played in 14 games for the Texas Stars, recording two goals. He has appeared in 90 career AHL games with Texas and the Laval Rocket, registering eight goals and 18 points.
The Pembroke, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 1, 2019. He was acquired by the Lightning in a trade on Feb. 1.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
