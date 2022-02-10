Fast Start Propels Stars to Victory over Moose

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored twice in the first five minutes of regulation and beat the Manitoba Moose 3-1 Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Joel L'Esperance gave Texas an early 1-0 lead for the second straight night, scoring 3:18 into the game to extend his point streak to ten games, the Stars' longest point streak of the season. Just 1:19 later, Anthony Louis made it 2-0, extending his point streak to five games. Riley Damiani picked up the primary assist on both goals, and the Stars carried that lead into the first break.

Manitoba outshot Texas 15-11 in the middle frame, but Adam Scheel and the Stars kept the Moose off the board. Scheel had 24 saves in the first two periods, and the Stars continued to lead 2-0 heading into the third.

The Moose spoiled Scheel's shutout when Matt Alfaro scored a power play goal from the right circle with 5:55 to play, but Curtis McKenzie buried an empty net goal in the final six seconds of the game to seal the Stars' 3-1 win.

Texas next hosts the Milwaukee Admirals Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

