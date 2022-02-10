Eagles Recall Miner from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Trent Miner Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, February 11th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
