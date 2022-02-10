Amerks Earn Season Sweep against Penguins

February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans (23-15-2-1) scored three unanswered goals and used a 32-save effort from goaltender Aaron Dell to defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (18-18-2-3) by way of a 3-1 score Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY 1 2 3 OT SO FINAL

W-B/Scranton 1 0 0 -- -- 1

Rochester 0 1 2 -- -- 3

With the win, Rochester's seventh straight versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since the start of the 2017-18 season, completed the season-sweep against the Penguins for the fourth straight year. Rochester has outscored Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 35-13 over that span.

Rookie forwards JJ Peterka (1+1) and Brandon Biro (0+2) each turned in a multi-point effort for the Amerks, who have earned points in 18 of their last 28 games dating back to Nov. 19. Brett Murray scored his ninth goal of the season while notching his fourth point (3+1) over his last four games before former Penguin Ethan Prow tallied the eventual game-winning goal 7:01 into the third period. Jimmy Schuldt, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Ben Holmstrom, who joined the club on a Professional Tryout earlier in the morning, all chipped in an assist.

Dell matched a career-best mark as he improved to 7-1-0 by making 32 saves of the 33 shots he faced. The veteran netminder posted a previous record in the 2014-15 season as member of the Worcester Sharks. In seven of his eight appearances this season, he has made 25 or more saves while also averaging 30 shots-against.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the slate for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which entered the game 7-2-1-0 in its previous 10 games, including 4-0-1-0 mark in its last five. Former Amerk Alexander Nylander and Sam Poulin both picked up an assist. Taylor Fedun and Penguins assistant coach Kevin Porter both made their first trip back to the Flower City since 2019.

Goaltender Alex D'Orio (6-7-1) made his 10th appearance in the last 11 games for the Penguins dating back to Jan. 19, but the second-year netminder took the loss. Tonight's regulation loss was his first since Jan. 28 and second since Jan. 19.

Trailing by a goal to begin the second period, each team took a penalty 15 seconds apart before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was whistled for a hooking infraction at the 6:01 mark of the frame.

Despite not capitalizing on the man-advantage, the Amerks evened the score just two seconds after the penalty had expired when Murray banged in a loose rebound out in front of D'Orio with 13:05 left in the frame. Ruotsalainen and Biro each earned the assists on Murray's second goal in as many games and ninth of the season, which equals a career-high.

By earning a helper, Ruotsalainen has tallied 16 points on six goals and 10 assists over his last 16 games since the turn of the New Year

Following the intermission break and the score 1-1, the Amerks took their first lead of the night 7:01 into the third period as Prow tucked a shot under the crossbar for his fifth of the campaign from Peterka and Holmstrom.

Prior to the goal, Rochester was kept inside its own zone on extended shift before collecting the puck and changing players on the fly. Prow scooped a pass from Schuldt behind Dell and sprinted up the ice before pushing it towards Holmstrom. Continuing up the ice, Peterka, who received an outlet pass from Holmstrom just outside the blueline, floated a centering feed for Prow, who went top shelf for the go-ahead goal.

The Penguins continued to press for the game-tying goal as they outshot the Amerks 13-3 in the final frame before pulling their netminder. Before the clock ran out, Peterka scored into the empty net from Biro and Schuldt.

With the two-assist night, Biro has recorded 26 points (7+19) over his last 23 games dating back to Nov. 27 while also producing eight multi-point efforts in 19 games over that span.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opened the scoring 69 seconds into the contest as Poulin and Nylander both set up Joseph.

The Amerks embark on a season-long five-game road swing beginning on Friday, Feb. 11 when they visit the Providence Bruins for a 7:00 p.m. contest. All of the action from the Dunkin' Donuts Center will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

WILKES=BARRE/SCRANTON GAMECENTER ROCHESTER

P. Joseph (7) GOAL-SCORERS B. Murray (9), E. Prow (5 - GWG), J. Peterka (11)

D'Orio - 17/19 (L) GOALTENDERS

Dell - 32/33 (W)

0-2 POWER-PLAY 0-3

3-3 PENALTY KILL 2-2

33 SHOTS ON GOAL 20

VIDEO CENTER

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEUafK99acQ

SETH APPERT POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/nN5ltm4bAX8

ETHAN PROW POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/lrT1j0pVjOE

BRANDON DAVIDSON POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/sc5JeRZ6frE

BEN HOLMSTROM POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/VHpVQvVhGhw

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.