Stars' Gregoire Suspended for One Game

February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Texas Stars forward Jeremy Gregoire has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Manitoba on Feb. 8.

Gregoire will miss Texas's game Friday (Feb. 11) vs. Milwaukee.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.