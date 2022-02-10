Stars' Gregoire Suspended for One Game
February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Texas Stars forward Jeremy Gregoire has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Manitoba on Feb. 8.
Gregoire will miss Texas's game Friday (Feb. 11) vs. Milwaukee.
