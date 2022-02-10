Monsters Sign Forward Robbie Payne to Pro Tryout Contract

February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed forward Robbie Payne to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In three appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season, Payne posted a -3 rating and added 15-11-26 with 40 penalty minutes and an even rating in 35 appearances for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

A 5'11", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Gaylord, MI, Payne, 28, tallied 2-6-8 with 13 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 38 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars and Springfield spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19 and 2021-22. In 92 career ECHL appearances for the Idaho Steelheads and Adirondack spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-20 and 2021-22, Payne notched 33-37-70 with 102 penalty minutes and a +6 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Payne logged 54-40-94 with 42 penalty minutes and a +18 rating in 158 career NCAA appearances for the University of Northern Michigan spanning four seasons from 2014-18. In 2017-18, Payne wore the captain's "C" for the Wildcats and was named to the WCHA's Third All-Star Team. In one USHL season with the Tri-City Storm and Chicago Steel in 2013-14, Payne contributed 14-11-25 with 72 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

