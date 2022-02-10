Abbotsford Canucks vs Manitoba Moose Preview

February 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: abbotsford.canucks.com

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (17-15-3-1) enter Friday's game 6th in the Pacific Division with 38 points. The Manitoba Moose (22-10-2-1) are currently in 2nd place in the Central Division with 47 points.

Friday marks the third of eight meetings between the Canucks and Moose this season: Jan. 29 (4-3 W), Jan. 30 (5-3 L), Feb. 11 (home), Feb. 12 (home), Mar. 15 (road), Mar. 16 (road), Apr. 28 (home), Apr. 29 (home).

The Canucks will be celebrating the Olympic Winter Games during their game on Friday and fans are encouraged to wear red when attending the game at Abbotsford Centre.

Friday's game is scheduled for 7pm and Saturday's game is scheduled for 7pm from Abbotsford Centre.

The Abbotsford Canucks are 1-1-0-0 all-time against the Manitoba Moose.

Among active Canucks, Sheldon Rempal and Sheldon Dries lead the team with four points through two games played. Rempal has four goals against the Moose, and Dries has two goals and two assists.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Rempal leads the team with 37 points (18-19-37) through 32 games.

Sheldon Dries is tied for the team lead in goals with 18 this season. He also is second on the team with 34 points (18-16-34) through 31 games.

Nic Petan leads the team with 21 assists this season. The veteran centreman has recorded 28 points (7-21-28) in 25 games this season with the Canucks.

Phil Di Giuseppe has registered 27 points (8-19-27) through 30 games in 2021.22.

Jack Rathbone has recorded 15 points (2-13-15) through 16 games. Rathbone leads all Canucks' D-men in points and assists.

Madison Bowey leads Abby blueliners with four goals through 29 games.

Danila Klimovich has 10 points (4-6-10) through 31 games this season.

Will Lockwood has 16 points (8-8-16) through 28 games with Abby.

Spencer Martin has registered a 2.58 goals against average with a .909 save percentage and seven wins through his first 10 appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - JAN. 30/21: ABB 3 at MAN 5

The Abby Canucks fell short in their comeback bid on Sunday afternoon against the Manitoba Moose, losing 5-3 in Winnipeg...Sheldon Dries got the scoring started at the 6:40 mark in the second period...Nic Petan and Madison Bowey had the helpers for Abbotsford...Sheldon Rempal scored his first goal of the afternoon at the 19:40 mark of the second period...Petan and Phil Di Giuseppe had the assists on the play...Rempal scored for the second time at the 7:27 mark of the third period...Dires and Bowey recorded the assists on Rempal's goal...Rempal and Petan tied for the team lead in shots (4)...Arturs Silovs was saddled with the loss in net...Silovs turned aside 17 of the 21 shots he faced.

LAST GAME - FEB. 10/22: ABB 5 vs TUC 0

The Abby Canucks dominated in every aspect of the game against the Tucson Roadrunners, winning 5-0 in Abbotsford...Madison Bowey got the scoring started for the Canucks at the 7:21 mark in the first period...Jarid Lukosevicious made it 2-0 for the Canucks at the 12:02 mark of the opening period... Sheldon Dries and Adam Brubacher had the helpers...Madison Bowey scored his second goal of the period at the 13:06 mark of the first...Justin Bailey and John Stevens had the assists...Phil Di Giuseppe scored the Canucks fourth goal of the first period at the 16:04 mark...Jack Rathbone and Sheldon Rempal had the assists...John Stevens made it 5-0 at the 3:13 mark of the second period...Alex Kannok Leipert and Di Giuseppe had the assists on the play...Spencer Martin registered his second shutout of the season in net and his seventh win of the season...Sepncer turned aside all 22 shots he faced.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

- Noah Juulsen recalled to Vancouver, Feb. 7

- Ashton Sautner recalled to Vancouver, Feb. 7

- Justin Bailey reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 2

- Michael DiPietro reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 2

PETAN IS THE MAN

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 28 points (7-21-28) through his first 25 games with the Canucks this season. His 21 assists are tops on Abbotsford and his 1.12 points per game is second on the club. Petey's seven goals are the seventh highest tally on the team.

Perhaps the biggest testament to the impact made by Nic Petan is the team record when he has been in the lineup. Through his 25 games this season, the Abby Canucks have gone 16-9-0-0. The Canucks have only won one game this season without Petan in the lineup, going 1-6-3-1 in those 11 games. That speaks volumes.

REMPAL THE RECORD BREAKER

Sheldon Rempal has been an offensive force all season for the Abby Canucks. He is tied for the Canucks lead in goals (18) and first on the team in points (37). His 15 helpers are good for second on the team. He has netted a team-leading seven powerplay markers and is one of two Abby players to score shorthanded this season.

He snapped a six game goal streak in his last outing but has put up 15 points (9-6-15) over his last seven games. Rempal has recorded six points in his last two games and along with Jack Rathbone, set the Abby record for points in a game with five (2-3-5) during their 8-5 victory against the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 7.

DRIES IS ON FIRE

Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 18 times this season and is currently tied for the Abby Canucks' lead in goals. Dries has been the most consistent player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play with 34 points (18-16-34) through 31 games. During his last six games, Dries has posted nine points (4-5-9). His 1.10 points per game is third best on the Canucks.

(W)RATHBONE

Jack Rathbone is living up to the expectations of being a top prospect. The 22-year-old blueliner has posted 15 points (2-13-15) through 16 games this season. When healthy, he has been a spark plug offensively for the team on the powerplay and during full strength situations.

Rathbone, along with Rempal, set the Abby franchise record for five points (1-4-5) in a single game against the Tucson Roadrunner on Feb. 7. Jack is the leader among Canucks' defencemen in points and his 0.94 points per game is also tops.

JOHN STEVENS IMPRESSING

John Stevens enters Friday's game having registered at least one point in eight of his last 14 appearances. Stevens has recorded a total of 14 points (6-8-14) over his past 14 games. Overall, the Northeastern alum has 13 points (8-8-16) through 36 games this season for Abbotsford. His eight goals represent a new career high for the centreman.

SPECIAL SPECIAL TEAMS

The Abbotsford Canucks are amongst the best teams in the league when it comes to the play of their special teams. Their potent powerplay has been playing exceptionally well as of late, and they sit second in the Pacific Division with a 21.7% powerplay percentage. They have killed 80.4% of their penalties, good for the fourth best penalty kill percentage in the Pacific. The Canucks set a franchise record with four powerplay goals against the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 7.

MAN IN THE CREASE - SPENCER MARTIN

After spending much of the last month with the Vancouver Canucks, Spencer Martin has rejoined the Abby Canucks. The 26-year-old goaltender started three games with Vancouver, going 1-0-2 with a 1.59 GAA and a .958 SV%. He was outstanding for the big club, earning his first career NHL victory on January 27th against the Winnipeg Jets.

Martin has been the Abby Canucks most dependable goalie. Martin enters Friday's game against Tucson 7-1-2-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 SV% through 10 appearances. He has saved 259 of the 285 shots he has faced this season. Martin is fresh off recording his second shutout of the season on Feb. 9 against the Tucson Roadrunners.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Yushiro Hirano recorded his first career AHL goal, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

Joe Murdaca recorded first career AHL win, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career AHL goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Nic Petan recorded his 100th career AHL assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career AHL goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career AHL goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career AHL point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career AHL goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career AHL goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career AHL shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 30 points

Rempal - 35 Points

Bailey - 20 points

Martin - 20 points

Petan - 15 points

Silovs - 15 points

Stevens - 15 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Juulsen - 10 Points

Wouters - 10 points

Klimovich - 10 points

Lockwood - 10 points

Bowey - 10 points

Rathbone - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

Sautner - 5 points

Murdaca - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

