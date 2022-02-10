Roadrunners Wrap Up Season Series With Abbotsford Canucks

Abbotsford, British Columbia - The Tucson Roadrunners took on the Abbotsford Canucks for the fourth and final time on the season Wednesday night at the Abbotsford Centre in British Columbia. The Canucks came away with a 5-0 victory over the Roadrunners to split the season series at two wins apiece, with the home team winning each matchup. Goaltender David Tendeck made his AHL debut in relief for Tucson and stopped all 17 shots faced.

Abbotsford exploded for a four-goal first period to build a 4-0 lead across the first 16:04 of the contest. The first goal came with 7:21 gone by in the period, when Madison Bowey forced a turnover in the Tucson zone and converted it into an assisted score to give Abbotsford a 1-0 lead. The two fastest goals were scored in a span of 1:04 beginning at the 12:02 mark of the opening frame. Abbotsford was later awarded a five-minute power-play which led to the Canucks fourth goal of the evening, the only one to come while on the man-advantage. Abbotsford began the second period by extending their lead to 5-0 in the first 3:13, prompting the Roadrunners to bring in netminder David Tendeck in to relieve Josef Korenar making his third-straight start of the road trip. Tendeck's appearance was his American Hockey League debut after being drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old has appeared in 44 games with the Rapid City Rush since the start of the 2020-2021 season after five seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. Tendeck impressed in his first 36:47 of AHL action, as the product of nearby North Vancouver, BC stopped all 17 shots faced to hold Abbotsford scoreless for the remainder of the contest. The Roadrunners couldn't find the back of the net on the other end, as the Canucks secured a 5-0 win on home ice, splitting the season series with Tucson at two wins for each squad.

The Roadrunners will travel to Colorado to conclude their road trip with a two-game set against the Eagles Friday and Saturday at the Budweiser Events Center. Both games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST with coverage beginning at 7:50 on Fox Sports 1450AM with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles. Then, "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will have all the action live from Loveland, Colorado.

ROADRUNNERS REPRESENTING AT THE OLYMPICS - Two former members of the Tucson Roadrunners, Andy Miele and Aaron Ness, are on the United States Men's Ice Hockey Team at the Olympics in Beijing, China. Miele was named Team Captain on Wednesday, while Ness was designated as an alternate. The pair combined for 75 games and 57 points for Tucson during the 2019-2020 season, with Miele finishing third on the team for scoring with 48 points. Ness spent the 2020-2021 season as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Taxi Squad alongside Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady and appeared in the final game of the regular season with Arizona.

"[Andy Miele and Aaron Ness] are two of our favorite guys. They came in every day and showed our young guys what it took to be a pro. Both of them are good leaders and outstanding humans... I couldn't be happier for those two and I wish them all the best."

Tucson Associate Head Coach Steve Potvin on former Roadrunners Andy Miele and Aaron Ness playing for the United States Men's Ice Hockey Team at the Winter Olympics.

