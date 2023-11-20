Moose Reassign Milic to Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Thomas Milic

Goaltender

Born Apr. 14, 2003 - New Westminster, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 179 - Catches L

Milic, 20, has appeared in four games for the Moose and posted a 1-1-0 record along with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. The netminder recorded his first AHL victory on Nov. 17/23 in Belleville on the strength of 26 stops. In six games for the Admirals, Milic registered a 4-0-1 record along with a 2.36 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. Milic was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week from Oct. 23-29.

The netminder was a fifth round selection, 151st overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Moose continue their current road swing with a contest against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

