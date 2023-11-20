IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Emerge from Successful Weekend Ready for Thanksgiving Week Games

IceHogs Weekly returns to fill you in on everything you need to know for the next week of IceHogs hockey! Run through the last week of action and prepare for three games ahead, including a home matchup with the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday and the Milwaukee Admirals on Black Friday. On Friday, the Hogs will wear 25th Season specialty jerseys that will be auctioned online through DASH and the IceHogs app during the game.

The Hogs secured five of six points over the weekend with two overtime games and a win in regulation. Rookie Colton Dach shined with his first professional hat trick in Saturday's thrilling 4-3 shootout win over the Iowa Wild, and goaltender Drew Commesso allowed just one goal on 23 shots on Sunday against the Wild.

5-4 OT Loss vs Milwaukee

4-3 SO Win @ Iowa

3-1 Win @ Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Manitoba

Family Pack Day

Wet Your Whistle Wednesday

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee

$2 Beer Friday

25th Season Specialty Jersey Auction

Saturday, Nov. 25 @ Milwaukee

Numbers to Know

Anders Bjork lit up the scoreboard last weekend with two goals and three assists in three games.

Joey Anderson & Brett Seney (pictured) are tied for the AHL lead with nine power-play points each.

Colton Dach scored the 31st hat trick in IceHogs AHL history on Saturday in Iowa.

Black Friday Jersey Auction

The IceHogs will don special 25th anniversary jerseys on Friday, Nov. 24 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans will have a chance to bid on the special game-used jerseys on the DASH platform in the IceHogs mobile app. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation and the IceHogs Community Fund.

On Friday, Marcel Marcel recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Antti Saarela's goal, and Colton Dach scored his first professional goal to tie the game in the third period.

Colton Dach scored his first professional hat trick with a goal in all three periods during Saturday's 4-3 win over Iowa. Dach's was the first hat trick of the season for Rockford, and the first since Luke Philp scored three goals on Apr. 11 against the Chicago Wolves last season.

Dach, 20, is the youngest IceHogs player to record a hat trick since Lukas Reichel accomplished the feat as a 19-year-old in his rookie season during the 2021-22 campaign.

In the Hogs' first OT game of the season, the IceHogs tied the Milwaukee Admirals 4-4 with a goal by Joey Anderson with 11.1 seconds in the final period of regulation before losing in overtime.

Joey Anderson leads Rockford in scoring with 16 points (7G, 9A) in 13 games and picked up four points (2G, 2A) over the weekend, including a goal and two assists on Friday against Milwaukee.

Anderson is tied with teammate Brett Seney for third in the AHL with four power-play goals each. The pair also played together in the Toronto and New Jersey organizations.

Anderson and Seney are also tied for the league lead with nine total points each on the power play.

David Gust is tied for the league lead with six power-play assists.

After dropping three straight games in regulation, the Hogs have now picked up points in each of their last three games.

Defenseman Ross MacDougall was called up to the IceHogs on Thursday and made his AHL debut on Friday against Milwaukee. The blueliner played in all three games over the weekend with Rockford and tabbed his first AHL point with an assist on Saturday against Iowa.

Goaltender Drew Commesso stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's win over Iowa. Commesso has now allowed one goal or fewer in three of his first seven professional starts. His 2.44 goals-against average and .907 save percentage both rank sixth amongst AHL rookies.

Filip Roos returned to the Hogs from the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Isaak Phillips remains in the NHL with the Hawks after he was called up last week.

Despite going just 2-for-21 on the power play last weekend, the IceHogs still rank fourth in the AHL with a 25.0% conversion rate on the man-advantage.

Player Profile

# 28 Colton Dach (F)

Dach was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He made his AHL Debut on 11/4/23 against the Manitoba Moose where he recorded his first AHL point with an assist. With just two weeks at the pro level under his belt, Dach currently sports 6 points (4G, 2A) with three goals scored on Saturday against the Iowa Wild for his first professional hat trick.

