Tickets Going Quickly for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday

Saturday is the biggest night of the year with the 25th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. After the Condors score their first goal, bring two new stuffed animals to throw on the ice to be collected and donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California (formerly Kern County). The stuffed animals go to dozens of local organizations to help those in need around the holiday season and in times of crisis throughout the year.

A capacity crowd is expected, so purchasing tickets now is recommended and arriving early on Saturday to avoid lines!

