Lehigh Valley's Tanner Laczynski Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Tanner Laczynskihas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending November 19, 2023.

Laczynski scored three goals and recorded two assists for five points in two games last week.

Lehigh Valley opened a three-game Canadian road trip in Laval on Friday night and Laczynski had a hand in all three Phantoms goals, scoring a power-play marker and chipping in two assists to help his club to a 3-2 victory over the Rocket. Then on Saturday evening, Laczynski scored twice more to pace the Phantoms' offense in an 8-1 win at Belleville.

Laczynski now has four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 13 games with Lehigh Valley this season, putting him one point off the team scoring lead. The fourth-year pro from Minooka, Ill., has totaled 18 goals and 25 assists in 57 career AHL contests, along with two goals and two assists in 38 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers. Laczynski, a sixth-round choice by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft, was an All-American at Ohio State University and won a gold medal with the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

