Bojangles Game Preview: November 20 vs. Cleveland

November 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers return home from a successful 3-1-0 road trip to California to play four home games in six days starting with tonight's match-up against the Monsters. Winners of seven of their last eight games overall, the Checkers will also look to stay hot at the coliseum, where they've won five straight dating back to Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, the Monsters come in with a similar record, having taken points in seven of their last 10 games (7-2-1). With a record of 4-1-1, they're also every bit as good on the road as the Checkers are at home. They're coming off an interesting two-game split with Rochester, having earned a tight 2-0 shutout before falling 7-5 in a wide-open rematch this past Saturday.

THE STORYLINES

HOME COOKING

Since dropping the home opener on Oct. 13, the Checkers have won five straight at the coliseum. That is tied for the longest home win streak posted by any AHL team this season, including another active streak held by Springfield. The Checkers' franchise record is seven games, which was set during the 2021-22 campaign.

WAEBER ON THE RISE

Checkers goaltender Ludovic Waeber earned his first North American shutout in the team's most recent game to improve to a perfect 4-0-0 on the season. He has also skyrocketed to fourth in the AHL with a 1.97 goals-against average and is ninth with a .923 save percentage. Waeber, who played parts of six professional seasons in his native Switzerland prior to joining the Checkers, is the only goalie in the league with at least four wins and zero regulation or overtime losses.

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE

Both teams have gotten some help from their NHL affiliates in recent weeks. Charlotte currently has no players who started the season with the club on recall to the NHL, with Rasmus Asplund and Will Lockwood recently returning. Meanwhile, Emil Bemstrom (three goals in two games) and Kent Johnson (seven points in six games) have immediately produced since coming down from Columbus. The major exception is that Cleveland is without top scorer Trey Fix-Wolansky, who joined the Blue Jackets last week.

DALPE APPROACHES MILESTONE

After scoring four points in his last five games, Checkers captain Zac Dalpe is just one away from 400 professional points. Of the 399 he has currently, 367 were scored in the AHL and 212 were in a Checkers sweater. He ranks third on the team's all-time scoring list behind Zach Boychuk (275) and Chris Terry (254).

SPECIAL TEAMS INTRIGUE

Tonight's game pits the league's best power play (Cleveland - 27.7%) against the league's No. 2 penalty kill (Charlotte - 89.5%).

THE PROMOS

Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Cleveland

Buy Tickets

Hockey Game

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Cleveland

Buy TicketsBuy College NightGlass Seats

Winning Wednesday - enjoy $1 draught beer and receive a free ticket to our next Wednesday game if we win

College Night presented by Hendrick Acura - enjoy $18 best available Attack and Gold level tickets with a valid college email address. Click here to purchase

Glass Seat Offer - limited high-top seating along the glass at ice level available while supplies last. Click here to purchase.

THE INFO

Puck drops on tonight's game at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game, you can watch it on AHLTV or listen for free on the Checkers app!

American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2023

