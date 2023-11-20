Monsters Claim First Place with 3-1 Win over Checkers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 3-1 on Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 9:32 with helpers from Eric Robinson and Jake Christiansen sending the Monsters to first intermission leading 1-0. Charlotte's Mackie Samoskevich recorded a tally at 17:04 of the second period leaving the game tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play. The Monsters prevailed in the final frame after two goals from Emil Bemstrom starting at 13:04 assisted by Kent Johnson and Mikael Pyyhtia followed by an unassisted empty-net marker at 18:44 bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan had 30 stops for the win while Charlotte's Ludovic Waeber made 16 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 2 - - 3

CLT 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 19 0/5 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

CLT 31 0/5 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 30 1 2-1-1

CLT Waeber L 16 2 4-1-0

Cleveland Record: 9-4-1-0, 1st North Division

Charlotte Record: 9-5-0-0, 4th Atlantic Division

