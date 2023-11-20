Hardman out One Week, Luypen in Concussion Protocol

Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:

Forward Mike Hardman is expected to be out one week with a left shoulder injury.

Forward Jalen Luypen has been placed in concussion protocol.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Nov. 22 against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

