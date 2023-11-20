IceHogs Partner with State Representative West in Share the Warmth Clothing Drive

The Rockford IceHogs are joining with State Representative (97th District) Maurice West to promote the 10th annual Share the Warmth clothing drive in an effort to bring warmth, protection, and comfort to those less fortunate in the Rockford area.

Any fan who brings a warm clothing item to the IceHogs game on Friday, Nov. 24 will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs game on Friday, Dec. 8. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used items, including but not limited to jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, sweat shirts, socks and underwear.

Tickets to Game on Friday, Nov. 24

Share The Warmth drop off bins will be located at each entry at the BMO Center on Friday. And donating, fans will receive a card with a QR code where they can redeem their free ticket and also purchase additional tickets at a discount as a thank you for donating.

"The Share the Warmth donation drive is more than an act of generosity, it's a testament to Rockford's unity and care for those in need," said West. "Let's wrap our neighbors in warmth and kindness, ensuring that no one in our area faces the cold alone. Thank you to the IceHogs for demonstrating your commitment to our community by partnering in this important work."

"We appreciate the great work State Rep. West has done with the 'Share the Warmth' over the years and were happy to accept the invitation to partner on this important initiative," said Dave Costello, Rockford IceHogs Manager, Marketing and Community Relations. "We hope our fans embrace this opportunity to impact people in need this holiday season."

More About State Representative West's Share the Warmth Drive

Ten years ago, State Representative Maurice West watched a local new story outlining the tragic conditions that homeless people in the Rockford area faced on a daily basis, especially in the winter months. Knowing that this crisis had to be addressed for the betterment of our region and the individuals experiencing homelessness, Representative West brought together the local community to provide essential donations of warm clothing that literally save lives. Hundreds of articles of clothing were donated to those in need that first year, and were disseminated through local non-profit organizations working to make a positive difference in the community.

For the past 10 years, State Representative Maurice West has collected thousands of articles of warm clothing through an annual Share the Warmth drive that's supplies warmth and hope to those that need it most.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Nov. 22 against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

