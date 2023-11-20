Iowa Wild Announces Roster Moves

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned forward Casey Dornbach and reassigned forward Louis Boudon and goaltender Hunter Jones the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The Minnesota Wild has also reassigned forward Nic Petan and returned goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, who served as the Wild's third goalie in Stockholm, to Iowa

Dornbach, 26 (7/7/97), has one goal in nine career games with the Iowa Wild. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Edina, Minn. completed the 2022-23 season with the University of Denver, where he played in 40 games and recorded 34 points (13-21=34). Dornbach also played at Harvard from 2019-2022 and served as the team captain during the 2021-22 season. Prior to his professional career, Dornbach skated with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL and played for Edina High School in Minnesota.

Boudon, 25 (10/4/98), has seven points (2-5=7) in seven games for the Heartlanders this season. He skated in three games for the Iowa Wild last season and registered one assist. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Grenoble, France made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket on Mar. 17 following four seasons at Lake Superior State University, where he posted 114 points (39-75=114) in 139 games and served as the team captain in his junior and senior seasons. Prior to his collegiate career, Boudon recorded 119 points (41-78=119) across 108 games with the Northeast Generals in the NAHL. Boudon also represented France at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Jones, 23 (9/21/00), has appeared in four games with the Heartlanders this season, where he has posted a record of 0-2-1 with a 4.98 goals against average (GAA) and a .845 save percentage (SV%). He went 11-17-9 with a 3.07 GAA, a .905 SV%, and one shutout in 38 games with the Heartlanders last season. He also played in one game with the Iowa Wild, stopping 26 of 28 shots faced in a 2-1 overtime loss at Milwaukee (11/19), for a 1.95 GAA and a .929 SV%. Jones is 16-30-14 with a 3.50 GAA, a .893 SV% and one shutout in 64 career ECHL games with Iowa. He is 11-15-3 with a 3.47 GAA, a .887 SV% and two shutouts in 29 career AHL games with Iowa.

